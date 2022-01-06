Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
1 Pinned Under Farm Tractor In Chester County Crash: Officials

Nicole Acosta
Westwood Fire Company EMS
Westwood Fire Company EMS Photo Credit: FACEBOOK/ Westwood Fire Company

At least one person was injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and farm tractor Wednesday, June 1 in Chester County, officials said.

The unidentified victim was pinned under a farm tractor following the 9:20 a.m. crash on the 3200 block of Limestone Road (Route 10) in Highland Township, a spokesperson for the Chester County Department of Emergency Services told Daily Voice.

The person was airlifted to an local hospital, 6abc reports.

Crews with the Cochranville Fire Company, Highland Township Police Department, PA State Police - Avondale Barracks, Keystone Valley Fire Department and EMS, TowerDirect Medic 93, and Westwood Fire Co. EMS cleared the scene around 1:20 p.m., the spokesperson said.

The cause of the crash was unknown, as were any other injuries.

This story is developing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

