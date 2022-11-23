'One Of The Good Ones': Loss Of PA Coach, Dad Mike Essery, 38, Shatters Hearts

Beloved Pennsylvania coach and devoted father Michael T. Essery died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the age of 38.

Michael attended Sacred Heart Manoa, Cardinal O’Hara, and LaSalle University, where he was known for his academic and athletic excellence, his obituary says.

Michael coached for Sacred Heart CYO and served as a District Sales Manager for CompX Security Products.

He had an “insatiable love for life, a passionate commitment to his family, friends and community, and a generous spirit to all those whom he came in contact with,” his obituary says.

But above all, Michael will forever be remembered for the fierce and passionate love he had for his family and as a dedicated father to his three children, Luke Michael, John Frederick, and Sadie Elizabeth.

In addition to his children, Michael is survived by his loving wife, Laura; his parents, Frederick Sr., and Sandra; his siblings, Frederick G. Essery Jr. (Lauren), Sarah Essery Lodise (Clinton) and Meredith Essery Treon (Michael), his seven nieces and nephews, Connor, Owen, Maeve, Vivienne, Georgia, Josephine and London; and many extended family members and close friends.

Michael’s funeral will be held at the Sacred Heart Church in Havertown on Saturday, Nov. 26.

“'Mikey Ess' was the sparkplug on the baseball field,” reads a tribute from Brad States. “He played with enthusiasm, grit, and nonstop encouragement for his teammates. No wonder he became and excelled as a coach.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Michael T. Essery.

“The world just lost one of the good ones," States writes. "We are all stunned, speechless, and grieving.”

