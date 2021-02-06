Coatsville Area High School Graduate, Julia Griest Dies, 21

Julia P. Griest of Coatsville died on May 12, 2021. She was 21-years-old.

Griest graduated from Coatesville Area High School in 2017, and participated in local cheer competition teams, according to her obituary.

She was remembered as someone who "loved competition cheer and softball."

She worked as a receptionist at Gentle Dental in Thorndale up until her death, her obit reads.

She is survived by her parents Jennifer Jo Hoskins and Ryan Everett Griest; siblings Ryan Griest of Narvon and Jessica Griest of Coatesville; a "significant other" Miguel Padilla of Coatesville; maternal grandfather Richard Hoskins of Parkesburg; paternal aunt, Kelly Worrell, and husband Bruce of Coatesville; and maternal aunt, Kelly Jo Hoskins of Coatesville, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by maternal grandmother Barbara Hoskins and paternal grandmother Mary Griest.

Funeral services were held on May 20 at the Wilde Funeral Home in Parkesburg.

