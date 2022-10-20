Chester County Native, Starbucks Barista Dies At 27

Chester County native and beloved uncle Stephen A. Koller died Friday, Oct. 7. He was 27 years old.

Koller, nicknamed "T-T," was born in Coatesville and was a graduate of Downingtown East High School, according to his obituary.

He lived in Exton, worked as a barista at Starbucks for six years, and was studying physical fitness and nutrition through the Arizona State University, family members said.

Those close to Koller said he had a unique personality and a great sense of humor.

Koller leaves behind a brother, a sister, a niece, a nephew, and many extended family members, his obituary says.

Calling hours are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Trinity Assembly of God on Pottstown Pike in West Chester, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m.

Click here for the full obituary.

