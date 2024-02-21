The two-car crash occurred on the 1200 block of South Hanover Street around 1 p.m., township police wrote in a release.

Authorities said a black Chevrolet Aveo struck a green Jeep Wrangler head-on then came to rest against a tree. A woman riding in the Chevy was pronounced dead at the scene while both drivers were taken to Reading Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

The fatally injured victim's name is being withheld until her family is notified, police said. The accident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Coventry Township Police Department at 610-323-8360 or submit a tip online through Crimewatch.

