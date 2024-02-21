Fair 37°

SHARE

North Coventry Twp. Crash: 1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized, Cops Say

One passenger has died and two drivers were treated for injuries after a car crash in North Coventry Township on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 21, police say. 

1200 block of South Hanover Street in North Coventry Twp.&nbsp;

1200 block of South Hanover Street in North Coventry Twp. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View) // Inset: North Coventry Twp. PD
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

The two-car crash occurred on the 1200 block of South Hanover Street around 1 p.m., township police wrote in a release. 

Authorities said a black Chevrolet Aveo struck a green Jeep Wrangler head-on then came to rest against a tree. A woman riding in the Chevy was pronounced dead at the scene while both drivers were taken to Reading Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release. 

The fatally injured victim's name is being withheld until her family is notified, police said. The accident remains under investigation. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Coventry Township Police Department at 610-323-8360 or submit a tip online through Crimewatch

to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE