Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
Breaking News: Suburban Philly Officer Dies After COVID Related Illness, Department Says
News

Winning Powerball Ticket Worth $100K Sold In Chester County

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Wawa, 3710 Lincoln Highway, Downingtown
Wawa, 3710 Lincoln Highway, Downingtown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Chester County, Pennsylvania Lottery officials announced.

The ticket for the Saturday, Oct. 30 drawing was sold at Wawa on Lincoln Highway in Downingtown.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 5-23-28-43-56, and the red Powerball 19 to win $100,000.

Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Chester Daily Voice!

Serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.