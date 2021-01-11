Winning Powerball Ticket Worth $100K Sold In Chester County

A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Chester County, Pennsylvania Lottery officials announced.

The ticket for the Saturday, Oct. 30 drawing was sold at Wawa on Lincoln Highway in Downingtown.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 5-23-28-43-56, and the red Powerball 19 to win $100,000.

Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.

The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

