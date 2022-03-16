These PA Towns Made New List Of Best Places To Live In America, Website Says

Niche.com has released its annual rankings of the best places to live in America and several Pennsylvania towns made the list.

The website ranked thousands of towns across the US based on data from the US Census, FBI, BLS, CDC, and resident ratings, it said.

Chesterbrook, a Philadelphia suburb, was crowned the overall best in the US.

The town earned an A- or above in most categories: Public schools, housing, jobs, good for families, outdoor activities, diversity, and health and fitness.

Here are the other Pennsylvania towns mentioned and their rankings:

3. Penn Wynne

6. Ardmore

28. Swarthmore

43. Narberth

95. Berwyn

Click here for the full list curated by Niche.

