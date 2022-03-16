Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Delaware
    serves Aston Twp, Chester, Concord Twp, Haverford Twp, Marple Twp, Radnor Twp, Ridley Twp, Springfield Twp, Upper Chichester Twp & Upper Darby Twp
News

These PA Towns Made New List Of Best Places To Live In America, Website Says

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Chesterbrook sign
Chesterbrook sign Photo Credit: Ii2nmd at English Wikipedia

Niche.com has released its annual rankings of the best places to live in America and several Pennsylvania towns made the list.

The website ranked thousands of towns across the US based on data from the US Census, FBI, BLS, CDC, and resident ratings, it said.

Chesterbrook, a Philadelphia suburb, was crowned the overall best in the US.

The town earned an A- or above in most categories: Public schools, housing, jobs, good for families, outdoor activities, diversity, and health and fitness.

Here are the other Pennsylvania towns mentioned and their rankings:

3. Penn Wynne

6. Ardmore

28. Swarthmore

43. Narberth

95. Berwyn

Click here for the full list curated by Niche.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.