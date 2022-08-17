Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp

PA Man Finds Rare Purple Pearl In Clam While Eating Out On Vacation: Report

Nicole Acosta
Scott Overland
Scott Overland Photo Credit: Scott Overland Facebook

A Pennsylvania man on vacation with his family made an usual discovery while enjoying an otherwise usual meal at a Delaware restaurant, Fox5DC reports.

Scott Overland, of Phoenixville, thought he found a piece of candy in the clam he ordered at Salt Air Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach, but it turned out to be a purple pearl, the outlet says.

Overland told the outlet he plans to take the pearl home and get it appraised.

Click here for more from Fox5DC.

