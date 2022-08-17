PA Man Finds Rare Purple Pearl In Clam While Eating Out On Vacation: Report

A Pennsylvania man on vacation with his family made an usual discovery while enjoying an otherwise usual meal at a Delaware restaurant, Fox5DC reports.

Scott Overland, of Phoenixville, thought he found a piece of candy in the clam he ordered at Salt Air Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach, but it turned out to be a purple pearl, the outlet says.

Overland told the outlet he plans to take the pearl home and get it appraised.

