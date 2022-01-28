GoFundMe Launched For Chester County Boy Severely Burned In Accidental School Fire

Support is pouring in for a Chester County boy who suffered severe burns in an accidental school fire on Thursday and faces a long road to recovery.

As of Friday afternoon, the Laird family's GoFundMe campaign had raised more than $1,000 of its $2,500 goal.

Brendan was burned above the waist while working on a grinder in shop class in the Chester County Learning Center in Coatesville, Caln Township fire officials told 6abc.

By the time first responders arrived, the fire had already been extinguished by school staff, authorities previously said.

He was airlifted to Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia, where he tested positive for COVID-19, preventing his family from staying with him, according to the GoFundMe.

The fundraiser says he had a burn escharotomy done, but is still expecting a long road to recovery.

"In hopes to help ease their worries just a little bit, we’ve organized this GoFundMe to help with a hotel room so they can at least stay close to him! Maybe even help with as many medical bills as possible," the campaign states.

"Every donation counts, no matter how small. If you cannot or do not want to donate, we just ask that you say a prayer for him and his family! There is absolutely nothing that is too small."

A family member did not immediately respond to Daily Voice's request for Brendan's age on Friday afternoon.

