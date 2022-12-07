Contact Us
Chester Daily Voice serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 101 Child Labor Violations At 13 PA McDonald's: US Dept. Of Labor
News

Chesco Player Wins $288K In Holiday Lotto Game, Officials Say

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
A Chester County resident won big in a holiday-themed online lottery game, say PA officials.
A Chester County resident won big in a holiday-themed online lottery game, say PA officials. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Alejandro Garay

A lottery player from Chester County won big in a holiday-themed online game, according to state gaming officials. 

The unnamed winner will claim $288,264.48 from playing the online connect and collect-style instant game Stocking $tuffer Multiplier on Monday, Dec. 5, officials say. 

PA Lottery online games can be accessed on any internet-connected device, and players can also purchase Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Treasure Hunt, Cash4Life®, Match 6 Lotto and PICK game tickets on the state website or through the official app. 

To learn more, visit palottery.com. 

to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.