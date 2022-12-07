Chesco Player Wins $288K In Holiday Lotto Game, Officials Say

A lottery player from Chester County won big in a holiday-themed online game, according to state gaming officials.

The unnamed winner will claim $288,264.48 from playing the online connect and collect-style instant game Stocking $tuffer Multiplier on Monday, Dec. 5, officials say.

PA Lottery online games can be accessed on any internet-connected device, and players can also purchase Powerball®, Mega Millions®, Treasure Hunt, Cash4Life®, Match 6 Lotto and PICK game tickets on the state website or through the official app.

