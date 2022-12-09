Bam Margera, 'Jackass' Star From West Chester, In ICU With COVID: Report

Bam Margera, a West Chester native and former star of MTV's "Jackass," was hospitalized with pneumonia "complicated by" COVID-19, and has been placed on a ventilator, TMZ reports.

Margera was admitted to a San Diego hospital "some time" before Thursday, Dec. 8 and that he's in the intensive care unit but in stable condition, the outlet said

The pro skateboarder does not appear to have addressed the matter on his official Twitter or Instagram accounts.

Margera's spinoff show on MTV, "Viva La Bam," was filmed in and around West Chester during its five-season run in the early 2000s.

Click here to read the full report from TMZ.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.