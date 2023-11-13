New Charges Filed Against One-Time Chesco Fugitive Danelo Cavalcante

The 34-year-old is now faced with an additional 20 charges related to the gun, van, and personal items he allegedly stole while evading state police in September, said the AG's Office.

Cavalcante had been convicted of killing his girlfriend in front of her children when he escaped by scaling a wall at the Chester County jail on Aug. 31.

State, local, and federal authorities canvassed a large portion of Chester County for days on end until the convicted murderer was caught hiding in some brush on Sept. 13.

“The defendant used all means necessary to escape from prison and stay hidden from authorities. These offenses aided his efforts and elevated his threat to the public,” said AG Michelle Henry.

“Thanks to the diligent efforts of law enforcement, Cavalcante is in custody and will be prosecuted for all of his crimes. My office is committed to keeping Pennsylvanians safe and holding those accountable who jeopardize the public’s well-being.”

The new charges include felony burglary, criminal trespassing, theft, and possession of a firearm, prosecutors said. Cavalcante is expected to be arraigned on Friday, Nov. 17, according to the Attorney General's Office.

“The new charges against Cavalcante speak to the lengths he went to in his unsuccessful efforts to elude law enforcement,” said state police Lt. Co. George Bivens.

“We appreciate the Office of Attorney General’s work in prosecuting the case, and remain thankful to the residents of Chester County for their support during the search and to our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners for their assistance.”

