Nailed It: ChesCo Stalker Dumps Nails On Road Repeatedly, Police In Delaware Say

A Pennsylvania man dumped nails and screws in Delaware neighborhoods while targeting a specific resident, authorities believe. 

Scott Taylor, 31, of West Grove
Scott Taylor, 31, of West Grove, is charged with felony criminal mischief and stalking, along with several misdemeanor offenses in Delaware, say New Castle County police. 

Authorities had received reports of a driver in a black pickup truck intentionally dumping sharp objects on the roadway entrances to "residential communities" in Hockessin, New Castle police previously said. 

Investigators pulled surveillance footage of the truck in question and said that led them to Taylor. Police claim the 31-year-old was targeting a particular person, and that that person has been notified. 

Taylor was arrested on Wednesday, April 26, and taken to Howard Young Correctional Institution in lieu of a $5,000 cash bail, New Castle police added. 

