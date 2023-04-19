Murder Suspect On The Loose In Chester County: DA

Quinzell Chucky Mickey of Spring City, 41, is wanted for homicide, robbery, and illegal firearm possession, District Attorney Deb Ryan's Office said in a release.

Investigators have previously claimed that Mickey gunned down 32-year-old William Stafford outside the Park Springs Apartment Community in East Vincent Township in the early morning hours on Saturday, April 15.

Surveillance video shows that Mickey and Stafford arrived at the complex in the same Ford Taurus minutes before the shooting, police have said. Stafford is seen standing outside of the car while Mickey "walked to the trunk, re-entered the driver’s seat, exited again," and then shot the 32-year-old point blank, authorities said.

After Stafford was on the ground, Mickey walked over and shot him twice more, police claimed. He was also seen punching Stafford and rummaging through his pockets before running off, they added.

Quinzell Chucky Mickey, also known as Quinzeil Mickey and simply Mickey, is described as 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8, weighing 250 to 300 pounds, the DA's Office says. He has a bald or closely shaven head and tattoos on both arms.

Mickey is considered armed and dangerous by police. If spotted, call 911. Anyone with information is asked to call Chester County Detectives at 610-344-4268 or 610-344-4263.

