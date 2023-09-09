MMA Fighter Dragged Through Philadelphia Streets By Carjackers (Video)

Egor Kostyuchenko, 25, was picking up food for his side gig as a food delivery driver, and left his 2008 Mercedes C300 running with keys in the ignition and driver's side window rolled down just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, according to police and those who knew him.

Three men jumped inside of the car on the at 1000 block of Cherry Street, and drove down Race Street. Kostyuchenko grabbed onto the window of his car as the vehicle continued to speed away, the fighter hanging on for dear life.

Stunning footage of Kostyuchenko being dragged through the city was posted to X by fellow fighter Sam Oropeza.

A backseat passenger fired two shots at Kostyucheko after the driver told him to get off the car or he'd shoot him, police said.

The carjackers unfortunately won that bout, and now, Kostyuchenko's car and all of his training equipment is gone, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched for him by another fighter, Sean Brady.

"Let’s help him get back on his feet and support what could be the FUTURE of MMA," Brady writes. "Anything helps."

