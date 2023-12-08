Missing Chesco Dad Died From Car Crash In Delaware: Authorities

Forty-two-year-old Bobby Pipkins Jr. was killed in a wreck in north Wilmington sometime between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6, said Delaware State Police in a release.

Pipkins was reported missing to Wilmington police on Nov. 25 after he left a family function and was not heard from again, according to DSP and relatives. The accident remains under investigation by troopers.

Loved ones described Pipkins as a hard-working family man.

"He is a working man, a loving husband, a proud father, a caring grandfather, a warming son, a protective brother and cousin," said Keisha Pipkin on Facebook after he was reported missing.

"He likes to laugh, make his music, and he loves family."

According to his social media profiles, Pipkins was a Wilmington native who graduated from Area High School and had studied at the New York University Tisch School of the Arts.

