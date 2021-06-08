Here's The Scoop: Best Ice Cream Spots In Greater Philly

This week's gonna be a hot one. What better way to keep cool than with ice cream?
Here are some of the most popular ice cream spots in the Greater Philadelphia area.
The sampling of spots below were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.
Buster's Real Ice Cream, 3630 Concord Road, Aston
Chester Springs Creamery, 521 E Uwchlan Ave., Chester Springs
Cocco's Gelateria, 550 Oak Ave., Primos
Dairy Delite, 972 Woodbourne Road, Levittown
D'Ascenzo's Gelato, 132 E Gay St., West Chester
Dreams Ice Cream, 33 East Glenside Avenue Front, Glenside
Gemelli, 12 Market St., West Chester
Gibby's Ice Cream Store, 4010 Veteran Hwy., Levittown
Handel's, 576 E Lancaster Ave, Berwyn/627 Main St., Royersford
Hickory Stick, 811 Telegraph Road, Perkasie
Merrymead Farm, 2222 S Valley Forge Road, Lansdale
Owowcow Creamery, 4105 Durham Road, Ottsville/591 Durham Road, Newtown
Richman's Ice Cream, 323 Lincoln Ave., Prospect Park
Scoops, 515 Fayette St. # B, Conshohocken
Sprinkles Ice Cream Shoppe, 908 Township Line Road, Elkins Park
Uncle Mike's, 537 York Road, Warminster
Yardley Ice House, 77 S Main St., Yardley
Zwahlen's Ice Cream & Chocolate Co., Shannondell Blvd, Audubon
