Here's The Scoop: Best Ice Cream Spots In Greater Philly

This week's gonna be a hot one. What better way to keep cool than with ice cream?

Here are some of the most popular ice cream spots in the Greater Philadelphia area.

The sampling of spots below were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

Buster's Real Ice Cream, 3630 Concord Road, Aston

Chester Springs Creamery, 521 E Uwchlan Ave., Chester Springs

Cocco's Gelateria, 550 Oak Ave., Primos

Dairy Delite, 972 Woodbourne Road, Levittown

D'Ascenzo's Gelato, 132 E Gay St., West Chester

Dreams Ice Cream, 33 East Glenside Avenue Front, Glenside

Gemelli, 12 Market St., West Chester

Gibby's Ice Cream Store, 4010 Veteran Hwy., Levittown

Handel's, 576 E Lancaster Ave, Berwyn/627 Main St., Royersford

Hickory Stick, 811 Telegraph Road, Perkasie

Merrymead Farm, 2222 S Valley Forge Road, Lansdale

Owowcow Creamery, 4105 Durham Road, Ottsville/591 Durham Road, Newtown

Richman's Ice Cream, 323 Lincoln Ave., Prospect Park

Scoops, 515 Fayette St. # B, Conshohocken

Sprinkles Ice Cream Shoppe, 908 Township Line Road, Elkins Park

Uncle Mike's, 537 York Road, Warminster

Yardley Ice House, 77 S Main St., Yardley

Zwahlen's Ice Cream & Chocolate Co., Shannondell Blvd, Audubon

