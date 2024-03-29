Fair 41°

Justin Piner Charged In WC Triple Stabbing: Authorities

An 18-year-old is in police custody for the triple stabbing in West Chester on Sunday, March 24, according to borough authorities. 

West Chester police; Justin Piner

 Photo Credit: Facebook/WC PIO Dave March
Mac Bullock
Police say Justin Piner is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and related counts. 

Three people were taken to area hospitals with stab wounds after an incident on the 50 block of Wilmont Mews Alley, authorities say. Investigators believe six people were "involved in an altercation" that led to the attack. 

Piner was arrested on Thursday, March 28, and arraigned before Judge Erin N. Bruno, court records show. He's being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for next Friday, April 5. 

