Former Westtown-East Goshen Police Officer, Firefighter Dies At 73

A graduate of B. Reed Henderson High School in West Chester, MacIntyre spent seven years with the Westtown-East Goshen department, his loved ones wrote in his obituary.

Police said MacIntyre was among the first part-time officers to serve the region after the department was formed in 1981. Prior to that, he was a part-time officer with the now-defunct Westtown Township Police Department, they wrote.

MacIntyre also served in the Goshen Fire Company for a time, according to his obituary.

Noted as an able navigator, MacIntyre also worked as a trucker, most recently driving for Valley Proteins in East Earl, family members wrote in his obit. Together with his brother Craig, he owned and operated C&D Auto Car Carriers, loved ones said.

His obituary says that he will be remembered for his sense of humor and love of family.

MacIntyre is survived by his wife Judith, his son Bryan, his daughters Karen and Jennifer, his brother Craig, and many loving grandchildren and extended relatives, his family said.

