Downington Gymnastics Coach Battles Brain Cancer

Tara Metzler-Armento, 43, has coached at Metzler's Gymnastics in Downingtown for more than two decades, loved ones say. Together with her husband Mike, who owns CrossFit Rock Solid, the family is well-known in Downingtown fitness circles, according to those close to the family.

But health and well-being took an even more central role in the family's life when Tara was diagnosed with a brain tumor on May 4, said organizer Lauren Delaney on GoFundMe.

Since then, Tara has undergone surgery and began treatment at the University of Pennsylvania in Philly, Lauren says. She's also taking part in "groundbreaking" clinical trials at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, requiring frequent trips to Manhattan.

Tara and Mike, their daughters Carmela and Giuliana, and their businesses "have been pillars of strength in our community, extending their helping hands to numerous families in need," Lauren wrote on GoFundMe.

"Today, we have the opportunity to give back and show our unwavering support."

Since launching the campaign on June 26, Tara's friends have raised a staggering $45,000 to help the family pay for treatment and associated costs.

"Tara is a true fighter," Lauren said, "and with the unwavering support of her loved ones and friends, she is prepared to take on the biggest fight of her life!"

