Crash With Serious Injury Shuts West Chester Pike

An auto accident with serious injuries closed West Chester Pike in both directions early Tuesday, Sept. 19.
Officials said only that the crash happened between Manley Road and Westtown Way in East Goshen Township around 7:40 a.m.
The area is closed to traffic indefinitely.
