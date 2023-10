Troopers began pursuing the motorcycle around 1:40 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27, eastbound on the US 30 bypass when the 31-year-old motorcyclist got off the limited access highway at a high rate of speed, PSP Trooper James Grothey said.

The motorcyclist lost control and struck the northbound metal guardrail on State Route 113, where he died.

The incident remains under investigation.

