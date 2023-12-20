Aigner Veronica Sellars, 18, is accused of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and related counts, according to court records.

Sellars was 17 years old on March 23 when she got into an argument with another woman at a home on the 200 block of Maple Street, Oxford police said. Authorities claim Sellar made threats to come back and shoot the woman she was arguing with.

A few hours later, investigators said she and others returned to the residence and shot the adult who answered the door before fleeing.

The victim was hospitalized and later released, police noted.

Sellars turned herself in on Tuesday, Dec. 19, and was released after posting her $20,000 bail, court records show. Authorities said she is being charged as an adult "because of the seriousness of the crime."

Oxford police are still working to identify other suspects and anyone with information is asked to call 610-998-0032.

