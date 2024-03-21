Coatesville School Dismisses Early For 'Unscheduled Water Shutoff'

"We apologize for the inconvenience and short notice; however, we have to prioritize the health and safety of our students and staff," Coatesville Area School District said on Facebook.

"The school cannot adequately operate without water."

Students were dismissed from campus at 10:30 a.m. and will spend the rest of the day on a remote learning schedule, administrators said.

The amended schedule is as follows:

10:30 a.m. - Dismissal from school

Noon - Lunch break

12:30-1:00 p.m. – Period 6 1:00-1:30 p.m. – Period 7

1:30-2:00 pm- Period 8

2:00-2:30 p.m. – Period 9

"Thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we navigate this unexpected event," they added. "We appreciate your continued partnership in your child's education."

