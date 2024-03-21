Fair 27°

Coatesville School Dismisses Early For 'Unscheduled Water Shutoff'

Students at Scott Middle School in Coatesville were sent home early on Thursday, March 21 following an "unscheduled water shut off by American Water Company," district administrators said. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
"We apologize for the inconvenience and short notice; however, we have to prioritize the health and safety of our students and staff," Coatesville Area School District said on Facebook. 

"The school cannot adequately operate without water."

Students were dismissed from campus at 10:30 a.m. and will spend the rest of the day on a remote learning schedule, administrators said. 

The amended schedule is as follows: 

  •  10:30 a.m. - Dismissal from school
  • Noon - Lunch break
  • 12:30-1:00 p.m. – Period 6 1:00-1:30 p.m. – Period 7
  • 1:30-2:00 pm- Period 8
  • 2:00-2:30 p.m. – Period 9

"Thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we navigate this unexpected event," they added. "We appreciate your continued partnership in your child's education."

