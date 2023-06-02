Fair 90°

SHARE

Chesco Thief Swiped Cash From Victim's Hand As He Left Bank, Say Police

Police in Chester County are seeking the speedy thief who stole an envelope of cash from a customer as he walked out of a bank on Friday, June 2. 

Suspect in the June 2 Caln Twp. strong-arm robbery.
Suspect in the June 2 Caln Twp. strong-arm robbery. Photo Credit: Facebook/Caln Twp. Police Department
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

It happened in Caln at the Wells Fargo Bank in Thorndale Plaza, township police wrote in a release. The victim was walking out the door at about 11:15 a.m. when the robber walked up behind him and swiped the cash, authorities wrote. 

Surveillance images from the bank appear to show the suspect following the victim out of the bank. Police say he fled on foot heading west after stealing the cash. 

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Caln Township Police Department at 610-383-1821. 

to follow Daily Voice Chester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE