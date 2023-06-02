Chesco Thief Swiped Cash From Victim's Hand As He Left Bank, Say Police

It happened in Caln at the Wells Fargo Bank in Thorndale Plaza, township police wrote in a release. The victim was walking out the door at about 11:15 a.m. when the robber walked up behind him and swiped the cash, authorities wrote.

Surveillance images from the bank appear to show the suspect following the victim out of the bank. Police say he fled on foot heading west after stealing the cash.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Caln Township Police Department at 610-383-1821.

