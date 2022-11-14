Portnoy Chats Up Former Eagle Brent Celek During Pizza West Chester Review

You've got a good chance of running into former Eagle and Super Bowl LII champ Brent Celek when you visit Pizza West Chester.

While Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy didn't get that lucky during his recent trip, he did meet another customer who hooked up a phone call with the athlete as he waited in line.

That's the thing about Pizza West Chester, you've got to show up to get your pie. And so, the locals made it worth Portnoy's while.

The kicker? Pizza West Chester, located at 136 E Market St., earned a whopping 8.4 from the widely-known pizza critic — who can be tough to please.

As for the Tight End? He's fondly remembered by Eagles fans after spending his entire 11-year career in Philly, earning a ring in Super Bowl LII over the favored New England Patriots and some guy called Tom Brady. In fact, Celek loved the area so much that he built a sprawling mansion in West Chester, conveniently located near Pizza West Chester.

Celek was a stalwart for the Eagles during his career, only missing one game while tallying nearly 5,000 receiving yards and hauling in 31 touchdown passes before riding off into retirement in 2017 when he didn't stick with those Patriots in training camp.

He now serves as a personnel consultant for the Eagles football operations department alongside another popular former Philly player, Darren Sproles.

