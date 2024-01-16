Woman Who Jumped Into Delaware River Located Safely: Troopers

State police were looking for the unnamed woman in connection with a domestic incident on Durham Street in Riegelsville around 6:30 p.m., Daily Voice reported.

They found her on a nearby river trail with three children, but when troopers approached, she hopped into the water, authorities said. The children were "safely secure(d)" by troopers.

First responders scanned the river for two hours but were unable to locate her and called off the search, police said.

By Tuesday evening, Jan. 16, police said she was found "uninjured" through "investigative leads." Troopers said criminal charges against her are pending but gave no details.

The 34-year-old man was taken into custody on a warrant later on Monday night, police have said. His name was not reported.

