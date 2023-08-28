'Winner Winner Chicken Dinner' $264K+ Lotto Ticket Sold In Philadelphia

The lucky player won $264,138.50 from the $10 "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner" Fast Play game on Aug. 25, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

The vendor, Star Traders Inc. at 3200 Red Lion Road in Northeast Philly, will receive a $500 bonus check, they added.

The winner will not be identified until they claim their prize and their ticket is validated. Winners have up to one year from the ticket purchase date to claim Fast Play prizes, and winning players should immediately sign their ticket before calling the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

To learn more, visit palottery.com.

