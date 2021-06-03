Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
STORM WARNING: Flash Flood Watch Issued For Philly Area, South Jersey

Nicole Acosta
Flash flood watch, June 3
Flash flood watch, June 3 Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Clearly, a Memorial Day Weekend washout was not enough for Mother Nature.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood watch for the Philadelphia area and parts of South Jersey ahead of storms expected to form Thursday afternoon and evening.

The warning will be in effect from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Camden, Gloucester and Salem counties and parts of Burlington County.

In Pennsylvania, the warning was issued for Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, Delaware and Philadelphia counties.

Isolated and scattered thunderstorms could create localized flooding and damaging winds, with chunks of hail possible, forecasters say.

