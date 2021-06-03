STORM WARNING: Flash Flood Watch Issued For Philly Area, South Jersey

Clearly, a Memorial Day Weekend washout was not enough for Mother Nature.

The National Weather Service issued flash flood watch for the Philadelphia area and parts of South Jersey ahead of storms expected to form Thursday afternoon and evening.

The warning will be in effect from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Camden, Gloucester and Salem counties and parts of Burlington County.

In Pennsylvania, the warning was issued for Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, Delaware and Philadelphia counties.

Isolated and scattered thunderstorms could create localized flooding and damaging winds, with chunks of hail possible, forecasters say.

Here is a look at the thunderstorm chances for tomorrow with a large portion of the region being under a slight risk from the Storm Prediction Center. ⛈️ Posted by US National Weather Service Philadelphia/Mount Holly on Wednesday, June 2, 2021

