Cold Front Coming With Snow Possible In Pre-Thanksgiving Storm, Forecasters Say

Meteorologists have released a more detailed forecast of the storm systems heading to the East Coast in the days leading up to Thanksgiving (scroll down to see where snow is possible).

Monday will be cloudy and -- if there's precipitation -- it will likely be light rain in New Jersey, according to the National Weather Service. High winds are expected with the coldest air of the season moving into the region in the evening, AccuWeather reports.

Temperatures may feel as low as 20 degrees, AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter noted. Actual temperatures will be in the low 30s, he said.

Due to cold conditions, several inches of snow are possible in Southern and Central Pennsylvania, as well as in the northeastern portion of New York, Vermont and New Hampshire on later Tuesday and Wednesday, AccuWeather predicts.

Exactly how much snow, however, depends on how a second storm system and how close to the coast it will form and track, Porter says.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s, with strong winds and soaking rain along the coastlines likely, AccuWeather.com says.

New Jersey will be blistery and cold in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, with a warmup to the low 50s expected Thanksgiving Day.

Airline passengers could face the brunt of travel disruptions thanks to high winds expected.

