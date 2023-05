Adrienne Fabi was identified as the woman who appeared to be giving someone a lap dance during the Philadelphia's 2-1 win over Toronto on Wednesday, May 10.

Fabi said on Instagram she was giving her female friend a lap dance and was just having a little fun. All the attention seems to have gotten to Fabi though.

"Leave me alone!!!" Fabi exclaimed on an Instagram story featuring an article in the New York Post.

