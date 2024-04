Authorities said a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot on the 2900 block of Ruth Street around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 9.

The suspect was seen arriving and leaving in a black BMW, according to detectives. He was wearing a black hoodie with grey sweatpants and New Balance sneakers, they added.

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-8477 or submit a tip through the department's website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.