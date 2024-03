Vanessa DeJesus, 14, was last seen on the 2200 block of Cambria Street at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23, according to city police.

She is 5-foot-4, 130 pounds, and was last spotted wearing a school uniform, PPD said.

Anyone with information should call 215-686-3252 or dial 911.

