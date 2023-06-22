Unclaimed Remains Of US Veterans To Be Laid To Rest In Bucks County

Both men are veterans of the Vietnam War era, said Bucks Coroner Meredith Buck's Office in a statement on Thursday, June 22.

They are:

Ralph Burbage, an Airman Second Class in the US Air Force. Burbage, of Middletown, died on April 25, 2022.

Stephen Suckey, a Specialist in the US Army. Suckey, of Falls Township, died on June 13, 2018.

The ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. on June 29 at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Upper Makefield Township, the Coroner's Office said.

The veterans' names will be read aloud and the Pennsylvania Military Honors team will present the flag on their behalves, officials wrote. The ceremony will conclude with a rifle salute and a rendition of "Taps," before both men are interred in the columbarium under the engraving "Proudly Served."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.