Uber Giving Temple Students $200K In Free Rides

Temple University students can get free rides from Uber this year.

Uber Photo Credit: Stock Catalog on Flickr
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

The ride-share company is providing $200,000 in free rides to students looking to leave unsafe situations, according to the school's student-run newspaper, Temple News.

Each student can get four free rides costing $20 through the end of the year, thanks to a partnership with Student Activists Against Sexual Assault, a student organization that aims to combat sexual violence, the newspaper says.

To get the free ride, students must log into their Uber account using their Temple email and enter the code TempleRideHome.

