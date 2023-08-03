Mostly Cloudy 80°

Troopers Seek Teen Who Ran Away In Traffic On I-76

A teenager who bolted from a stopped car on I-76 years ago is still missing, according to state police. 

Julian Felix-Lebron
Julian Felix-Lebron Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers
Mac Bullock
Authorities say Julian Felix-Lebron was 16 years old when he suddenly ran from an idling car near Exit 340A around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2021. 

At that time he was wearing a blue puffer coat with a hood over a white T-shirt with dark jeans, police said. Felix-Lebron is described as 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. 

Troopers say that tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward. To submit a tip, call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-472-8477 or visit their website

