Troopers Seek Teen Who Ran Away In Traffic On I-76

Authorities say Julian Felix-Lebron was 16 years old when he suddenly ran from an idling car near Exit 340A around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2021.

At that time he was wearing a blue puffer coat with a hood over a white T-shirt with dark jeans, police said. Felix-Lebron is described as 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Troopers say that tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward. To submit a tip, call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-472-8477 or visit their website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.