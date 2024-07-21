Toddler Struck, Killed By Pickup Truck While Crossing Philadelphia Street With Mom, Teen: Cops

The 2022 blue Dodge Ram 1500 Classic drive by a 28-year-old man was heading east on Wyoming Avenue when it tried to turn left northbound onto Front street with a green light around 8:50 p.m. Saturday, July 20, city police said.

Meanwhile, a 31-year-old mother was crossing westbound in a marked crosswalk with a green light with her 13-year-old child and a 22-month-old daughter in a stroller when all three were struck, police said.

The mother and 13-year-old sustained injuries to their feet and ankles. Paramedics from the Philadelphia Fire Department (PFD) transported them to Albert Einstein Medical Center (AEMC) for treatment. The 22-month-old child was taken by PFD paramedics to St. Christopher's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 9:32 pm. The driver remained on location.

