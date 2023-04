Senior Producer Brittany Tori's contribution to the show's list of their top picks in America is the "romantic" Via Locusta, located right near Rittenhouse Square.

"Their ravioli is to die for—it's handmade, the filling always changes, it's so fresh, it melts in your mouth, it's a must-have," Tori said of the Italian joint.

The homemade focaccia is a must-try.

Click here for the Rachael Ray Show's complete list.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.