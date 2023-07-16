Rain Fog/Mist 77°

These Nine Suspected Killers Are Wanted In Some Of Philadelphia's Most Horrific Murders: DA

Authorities in Philadelphia are seeking nine homicide suspects, all on the run since September 2022.

Philadelphia homicide suspects.
Philadelphia homicide suspects. Photo Credit: Philadelphia DA's Office
Quadruple shooting suspects.
Quadruple shooting suspects. Photo Credit: Philadelphia DA's Office
Kelvin Ortiz-Santos.
Kelvin Ortiz-Santos. Photo Credit: Philadelphia DA's Office
Qasim Pointer.
Qasim Pointer. Photo Credit: Philadelphia DA's Office
Nicholas Santiago
Nicholas Santiago Photo Credit: Philadelphia DA's Office
Rasheem Trusty.
Rasheem Trusty. Photo Credit: Philadelphia DA's Office
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

One beat his partner's 4-month-old infant. Another victim's charred remains were found by firefighters responding to a vehicle fire. A third fatally shot a city sanitation worker.

According to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, nine dangerous men are on the run, and he's hoping the public can help land them in custody.

If you see any of the following individuals, contact the US Marshals Office at 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332), or the Philadelphia Police Department’s crime tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

