These Nine Suspected Killers Are Wanted In Some Of Philadelphia's Most Horrific Murders: DA

One beat his partner's 4-month-old infant. Another victim's charred remains were found by firefighters responding to a vehicle fire. A third fatally shot a city sanitation worker.

According to Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, nine dangerous men are on the run, and he's hoping the public can help land them in custody.

If you see any of the following individuals, contact the US Marshals Office at 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332), or the Philadelphia Police Department’s crime tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.