These High Schools Ranked Top 5 In Bucks County: Report

After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in Bucks County” report:

No. 1 - Central Bucks High School East

- Central Bucks High School East No. 2 - Central Bucks High School West

- Central Bucks High School West No. 3 - Central Bucks High School South

- Central Bucks High School South No. 4 - New Hope-Solebury High School

- New Hope-Solebury High School No. 5 - Council Rock High School North

All five high schools earned an overall grade of A+. Central Bucks schools all scored lowest in diversity, while New Hope-Solebury earned a C+ in clubs and activities.

Click here for the complete list from Niche.

