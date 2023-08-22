These High Schools Ranked Top 5 In Bucks County: Report

After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 “Best Public High Schools in Bucks County” report:
- No. 1 - Central Bucks High School East
- No. 2 - Central Bucks High School West
- No. 3 - Central Bucks High School South
- No. 4 - New Hope-Solebury High School
- No. 5 - Council Rock High School North
All five high schools earned an overall grade of A+. Central Bucks schools all scored lowest in diversity, while New Hope-Solebury earned a C+ in clubs and activities.
Click here for the complete list from Niche.
