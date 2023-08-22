Overcast 76°

SHARE

These High Schools Ranked Top 5 In Bucks County: Report

The grades are in and these Bucks County high schools are a cut above the rest, according to the community and school ranking site Niche.

Classroom
Classroom Photo Credit: Canva/Chinnapong
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

After considering a number of key areas, the following schools were ranked in the website’s 2023 Best Public High Schools in Bucks Countyreport:

  • No. 1 - Central Bucks High School East
  • No. 2 - Central Bucks High School West
  • No. 3 - Central Bucks High School South
  • No. 4 - New Hope-Solebury High School
  • No. 5 - Council Rock High School North

All five high schools earned an overall grade of A+. Central Bucks schools all scored lowest in diversity, while New Hope-Solebury earned a C+ in clubs and activities.

Click here for the complete list from Niche.

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE