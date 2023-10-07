Ten Pennsylvania Billionaires Named Among Richest Americans By Forbes

The richest Americans now own a collective $4.5 trillion in assets, the outlet says, of which $81.7 billion is owned by Pennsylvanians.

Here's who they are.

28. Jeff Yass of Haverford, who cofounded Philadelphia-based Wall Street trading firm Susquehanna International Group. He is reportedly 65 years old. With a net worth of $28.9 billion, he is the richest person in Pennsylvania and the 48th richest person in the world.

61. Michael Rubin of Bryn Mawr is the CEO of sports merchandising retailer Fanatics, which he bought from its founders in 2011 and merged with his company GSI Commerce. He is also former part-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. He is reportedly 51 years old, making him the youngest Pennsylvanian on the list, and is said to be worth $11.5 billion.

76. Victoria Mars of Newtown Square is an heiress of the pet food and candy juggernaut Mars, Incorporated. She is 66 years old and her net worth is reportedly $9.7 billion.

137. Arthur Dantchik of Gladwyne also cofounded Susquehanna International Group and is said to be worth $7.3 billion this year. He is 65 years old.

211. Thomas Hagen of Erie is the chairman of Erie Indemnity Company, an insurance firm, and served in Governor Tom Ridge's cabinet in the 1990s. At 87 years old, he is worth $5.2 billion.

249. Jeffrey Lurie of Wynnewood is the owner of the Philadelphia Eagles and a three-time Oscar winner for documentary shorts and features he executive produced. He is 72 and worth $4.6 billion.

278. Maggie Hardy of Pittsburgh is the owner and CEO of 84 Lumber, which her father founded. She is 57 years old and has an estimated $4.1 billion net worth.

304. Mary Alice Dorrance Malone of Coatesville is the Campbell Soup Company's single largest shareholder and the granddaughter of company founder John T. Dorrance. She is reportedly worth $3.7 billion at 73 years old.

304. John Middleton (tie with Mary Alice Dorrance Malone) is the principal owner of the Philadelphia Phillies. He made his fortune selling his family's storied Philadelphia tobacco business to Philip Morris' parent, Altria, in 2007 for $2.9 billion in cash. He is worth $3.7 billion and is 68 years old.

379. Thomas Tull of Pittsburgh is a former film financier and founder of production company Legendary Entertainment, whose biggest hits came from backing blockbusters. He is worth $3 billion and is 53 years old.

Click here for the full Forbes 400 list of 2023.

