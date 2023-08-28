Mostly Cloudy 74°

SHARE

Teen Vandal Slashed 32 Tires In One Night: Perkasie PD

Dozens of vehicles were targeted by teenage vandals in a single night in Sellersville last week, according to Perkasie Borough police. 

Surveillance images of the suspect vehicle
Surveillance images of the suspect vehicle Photo Credit: Perkasie Borough Police Dept.
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

They slashed open 32 tires and shattered 11 windows on 27 different vehicles before sunrise on Tuesday, Aug. 22, the department said. 

One of the teens is described as a white juvenile between 14 and 16 with "dirty blond or brown hair," police said. The vandals may have been driving a dark-colored 2017 or newer Chrysler Pacifica, detectives added. 

Surveillance footage released by police shows the suspect vehicle driving through the area just before 4 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Perkasie Borough police at 215-257-6876 or submit an anonymous tip through the Bucks County Crime Watch Webpage

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE