Teen Vandal Slashed 32 Tires In One Night: Perkasie PD

They slashed open 32 tires and shattered 11 windows on 27 different vehicles before sunrise on Tuesday, Aug. 22, the department said.

One of the teens is described as a white juvenile between 14 and 16 with "dirty blond or brown hair," police said. The vandals may have been driving a dark-colored 2017 or newer Chrysler Pacifica, detectives added.

Surveillance footage released by police shows the suspect vehicle driving through the area just before 4 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Perkasie Borough police at 215-257-6876 or submit an anonymous tip through the Bucks County Crime Watch Webpage.

