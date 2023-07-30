Teen Bicyclist Killed In Philadelphia Hit-Run Crash Died Doing What He Loved, Family Says

The 16-year-old bicyclist was riding at Woodhaven and Byberry roads around 4:15 a.m. Friday, July 28, when he was struck by a vehicle, which fled the scene, Philadelphia police said.

Billy, who was pronounced dead at the scene, is being remembered on a GoFundMe page as an adoring sibling.

"As his older sister, I always wanted to keep my younger siblings safe and protected at all times, but Billy had a different kind of love for me and his younger sister, Riley," writes Emily, Billy's older sister, who founded the campaign.

"He always made sure Riley and I were safe and protected, he defended us through thick and thin."

Billy had an unmatched passion for life and set out to fulfill anything he set his mind to, Emily writes.

"As each day goes on, and the person who tragically killed my brother is still out there, we are all fighting to get justice for Billy," Emily said. "Anything is appreciated to get my family through this devastating time. If you cannot contribute, please share this go fund me page."

Anyone with information in the crash is asked to contact the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180 or call/text the Philadelphia Police Department's tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Click here to donate to Billy's family.

