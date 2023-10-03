Suspects Set Off 'Multiple Explosions' With Homemade Bombs In Bucks County: Police

Vladimir Nosatchev and Vadim Pokusov, both of Philadelphia, are charged with weapons of mass destruction, felony arson, risking catastrophe, and related counts, according to township police.

Authorities said they were called about possible fireworks near Street Road and Neshaminy Avenue around 3:30 a.m. As officers patrolled the area, they heard "multiple explosions that were not consistent with fireworks," the department said.

Police pulled over a white SUV near Valley Square Shopping Center that was "leaving the scene of a recently detonated explosive."

Inside were Nosatchev, 47, and Pokusov, 40, along with "multiple illegal improvised explosive devices," authorities said. One of the devices had a wick and appeared charred and burnt, they noted.

Authorities did not describe where they believe the pair set off the explosives. No injuries were reported.

The Philadelphia Police Department Bomb Disposal Unit helped gather the devices, and a Warrington police canine unit helped recover more evidence from the blast scenes, according to the department.

Both are being held in a Bucks County jail in lieu of their $1 million bonds, police added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.