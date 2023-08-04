Suspect Shot By FBI During Raid In Philadelphia, Feds Say

It happened on the 1700 block of West Venango Street, agents at the FBI's Philadelphia field office told Daily Voice.

Agents were there to serve search and arrest warrants against the person they shot, authorities said. The suspect was wounded and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the FBI.

Officials did not say what led to the shooting or identify the subject of the warrants.

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously," a spokesperson said.

"In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division. As this is an ongoing matter, we have no further details to provide."

