Overcast 75°

SHARE

Suspect Shot By FBI During Raid In Philadelphia, Feds Say

One person is hospitalized after being shot by FBI agents in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown neighborhood early on Friday, Aug. 4. 

Armed FBI agents in Tioga-Nicetown, Philadelphia on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023
Armed FBI agents in Tioga-Nicetown, Philadelphia on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 Photo Credit: Citizen.App
Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories

It happened on the 1700 block of West Venango Street, agents at the FBI's Philadelphia field office told Daily Voice. 

Agents were there to serve search and arrest warrants against the person they shot, authorities said. The suspect was wounded and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to the FBI. 

Officials did not say what led to the shooting or identify the subject of the warrants. 

"The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously," a spokesperson said.  

"In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division. As this is an ongoing matter, we have no further details to provide."

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE