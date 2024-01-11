Thomas Delgado was taken in for murder and related counts in Kensington on Wednesday, Jan. 10, said US Marshals in Philadelphia.

Forty-eight-year-old Canazaro was with his girlfriend and his 12-year-old son at their Swartley Road home on Jan. 18, 2013, when they became the victims of a brutal home invasion, authorities have said.

Witnesses said they saw two armed men enter the home around 10 a.m. Investigators believe the culprits tied up all three victims before ransacking the home — stealing guns, cash, jewelry, and other valuables.

Canazaro's girlfriend and son managed to escape their captors, flee the home, and call 911. But when first responders arrived on the scene, the burglars were gone and Canazaro was found dead in the family garage.

The killers took off in Canazaro's truck and drove to the Quakertown Plaza shopping center. There, security cameras recorded the pair loading the stolen goods into a red Nissan Altima and driving off.

Delgado is also charged with conspiracy, kidnapping, burglary, rape, and related offenses, according to court records. Bail was denied at his arraignment on Wednesday and he is scheduled to reappear for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 13.

Authorities have not announced any other arrests in the case.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.