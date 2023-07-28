Suspect Drove To Bensalem For Sex With Minor, Police Say

Eliseo Caraballo, 35, of Kintnersville, is charged with attempted rape of a child and nine other related felonies, said Bensalem police in a release.

Investigators said Caraballo made contact with a victim he believed to be 12 years old on a social media app and "asked the juvenile numerous sexually-charged questions and began indicating that he wanted to engage in sexual acts with her" over a period of days.

Detectives said Caraballo sent and requested "explicit photos" before allegedly "arrang(ing) to meet the 12-year-old female for a sexual encounter."

Police said the 35-year-old drove from his Kinternersville home to the agreed meeting site in Bensalem and was arrested when arrived.

"Caraballo was found to have condoms and candy in his possession," they added.

At his arraignment on Thursday, July 27, he was denied bail and remanded to a county lockup, the department said. Court records show Caraballo is due back for his preliminary hearing on Aug. 9.

