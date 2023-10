Timothy Morvin, 38, allegedly made off with $74,705.56 worth of merchandise on Jan. 16, the department said.

Police issued a warrant for his arrest after an "extensive investigation" and he was arraigned last Monday, Sept. 25, according to state court filings.

Morvin is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 9.

