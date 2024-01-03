Support Surges For 25-Year-Old Woman Struck In Philadelphia Hit-Run

The victim, identified by friends and relatives on social media as Hayley Worrell, was crossing North Broad Street at Susquehanna Avenue on Dec. 29 when a Nissan hit her and fled the scene, police have said.

She was hospitalized in "extremely critical" condition with multiple bone fractures, authorities said.

As well, PPD is now circulating photos of the suspected driver.

Investigators believe he is a black man between 30 and 50 with a bald spot on the top of his head. He was wearing a dark hoodie with text on the front and back and light-colored pants, they added.

The car is described as a dark gray Nissan Altima or Sentra from model years 2019 to 2024. It may have damage to the passenger-side headlight area, hood, and windshield, authorities said. Three of its hub caps are silver while the front-left one is black.

Anyone with information is asked to call PPD at 215-686-8477 or submit a tip anonymously through the department's website.

