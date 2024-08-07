Overcast 76°

Storm Update: Flooding, Downed Trees, Wires Close Roads In Eastern PA

Downed trees and power lines had closed roads after the storm in Eastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Aug. 7, authorities said.

Traffic signals were out after the storm in Doylestown.

 Photo Credit: Doylestown PD
Jon Craig
The remnants of now Tropical Storm Debby will move north along the eastern U.S. through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

In East Lansdowne, Pembroke Avenue was closed between Hirst and Melrose avenues due to a fallen high-tension power line, police said.

In Solsbury Township, a tree and power lines were down on Laurel Road between Sugan Road and Comfort Road, police said, advising motorists to avoid the area.

In Doylestown, police advised motorists to use caution in the area of Route 202 and Lower State Road as the traffic signals are out in all directions. Temporary stop signs have been placed at the intersection to control traffic until the repairs are made, police said.

